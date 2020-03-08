e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 08, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Other Sports / Pooja Rani earns Tokyo quota at Asian Olympic qualifiers

Pooja Rani earns Tokyo quota at Asian Olympic qualifiers

Pooja Rani defeated Thailand’s Pomnipa Chutee in the 75 kg women category quarterfinals at the Asian Olympic qualifiers to book her berth in the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

other-sports Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Pooja Rani.
A file photo of Pooja Rani.(Twitter)
         

Pooja Rani booked her spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after defeating Thailand’s Pomnipa Chutee in the 75 kg women category quarterfinals at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Amman (Jordan) on Sunday. She became the first Indian boxer to seal their berth in the 2020 Olympics.

Rani defeated her 18-year-old rival 5-0 to be assured of a medal as well as her maiden Olympic spot in the Asia/Oceania Qualifying Tournament. The 29-year-old will face the reigning world and Asian champion Li Qian of China in the semifinal encounter.

Rani won the first round with all five judges rating it 10-9 in her favour. The story remained the same in the second round as she once again dominated her opponent and claimed the round with 10-9 from all the five judges. Things did not change much in the final round as Rani was able to clinch the Olympic spot.

Five other boxers can also book their Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth in their respective bouts.

Day Schedule (All bouts are for Olympic quotas)

Pooja Rani (75 kg)- 2:45 PM IST

Vikas Krishan (69kg)- 3:30 PM IST

Sachin Kumar (81 kg)- 4:30 PM IST

Lovlina (69kg)- 9:15 PM IST

Ashish Kumar (75kg)- 10:15 PM IST

Satish kumar (+91kg)- 11:15 PM IST

tags
top news
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
IS-linked couple using anti-CAA protests to incite terror attack held: Cops
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
Tamil Nadu reports second case of coronavirus, total 40 infected in India
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
As PM Modi signs off, women achievers tell their stories on his social media accounts
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
3 who returned from Italy among 5 more infected with coronavirus in Kerala
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
As coronavirus cases rise, Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
‘Mobs took what fires spared’: Residents left with no homes after Delhi riots
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Harbhajan slams selectors for picking Washington, names 3 options instead
Rohit rested, Hardik & Shikhar return as IND announce squad for SA series
Rohit rested, Hardik & Shikhar return as IND announce squad for SA series
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports