Pooja Rani earns Tokyo quota at Asian Olympic qualifiers

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 15:16 IST

Pooja Rani booked her spot in the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after defeating Thailand’s Pomnipa Chutee in the 75 kg women category quarterfinals at the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Amman (Jordan) on Sunday. She became the first Indian boxer to seal their berth in the 2020 Olympics.

Rani defeated her 18-year-old rival 5-0 to be assured of a medal as well as her maiden Olympic spot in the Asia/Oceania Qualifying Tournament. The 29-year-old will face the reigning world and Asian champion Li Qian of China in the semifinal encounter.

Rani won the first round with all five judges rating it 10-9 in her favour. The story remained the same in the second round as she once again dominated her opponent and claimed the round with 10-9 from all the five judges. Things did not change much in the final round as Rani was able to clinch the Olympic spot.

Five other boxers can also book their Tokyo Olympics 2020 berth in their respective bouts.

Day Schedule (All bouts are for Olympic quotas)

Pooja Rani (75 kg)- 2:45 PM IST

Vikas Krishan (69kg)- 3:30 PM IST

Sachin Kumar (81 kg)- 4:30 PM IST

Lovlina (69kg)- 9:15 PM IST

Ashish Kumar (75kg)- 10:15 PM IST

Satish kumar (+91kg)- 11:15 PM IST