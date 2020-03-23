e-paper
Postponing Olympics may become inevitable: Japan PM Abe

Shinzo Abe told parliament Japan was still committed to a “complete” Games, but added: “if that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone.”

other-sports Updated: Mar 23, 2020 08:07 IST
AFP
AFP
Tokyo
FILE PHOTO : Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating
FILE PHOTO : Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attend the 'One Year to Go' ceremony celebrating (REUTERS)
         

Postponing the 2020 Olympics “may become inevitable” if the new coronavirus outbreak makes it impossible to hold the Games safely, Japan’s prime minister said Monday.

