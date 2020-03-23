Postponing Olympics may become inevitable: Japan PM Abe
other-sports Updated: Mar 23, 2020 08:07 IST
Tokyo
Postponing the 2020 Olympics “may become inevitable” if the new coronavirus outbreak makes it impossible to hold the Games safely, Japan’s prime minister said Monday.
Shinzo Abe told parliament Japan was still committed to a “complete” Games, but added: “if that becomes difficult, in light of considering athletes first, it may become inevitable that we make a decision to postpone.”
