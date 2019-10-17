PV Sindhu crashes out of Denmark Open after second round loss

other-sports

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 18:33 IST

PV Sindhu crashed out of the Denmark Open after losing 14-21, 17-21 against An Se Young in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. Sindhu did not look in control since the start of the match and ended up surrendering the first game without much fight. The Indian shuttler did fight back in the second game but Young was able to win the game and the match in straight games. After Sindhu’s exit, B Sai Praneeth is the only Indian left in the ongoing tournament and he will take on Kento Momota in his second round encounter.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal’s struggles continued with a first round loss against Japan’s Sayaka Takahashi.

The world number 8 Saina lost 15-21, 21-23 in the women’s singles match that lasted 37 minutes to crash out of the USD 775,000 tournament. The 29-year-old London Olympics bronze medallist was the runner-up last year.

Saina has been going through a tough phase with fitness issues since claiming the Indonesia Masters in January. She had also made first-round exits at the China Open and Korea Open earlier this year.

World number 12 Takahashi had defeated Saina the last time they met at the Thailand Open in August.

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy also made it to the second round with a 21-16 21-11 win over the German duo of Marvin Seidel and Linda Efler.

In another mixed doubles first round match, Satwiksairaj Ranki and Ashwini Ponnappa did not take the court and conceded a walk over to the second seeded Chinese pair of Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:33 IST