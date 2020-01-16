e-paper
Home / Other Sports / PV Sindhu out of Indonesia Masters after losing quarterfinal

Sindhu lost 21-16 16-21 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes. World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday's match.

other-sports Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Jakarta
File image of PV Sindhu.
File image of PV Sindhu. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

World champion P V Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of Japan’s Sayaka Takahashia in a closely-fought quarterfinal to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 21-16 16-21 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday’s match.

Takahashi had defeated another top Indian, Saina Nehwal, in the second round.

