PV Sindhu out of Indonesia Masters after losing quarterfinal

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 18:12 IST

World champion P V Sindhu suffered defeat at the hands of Japan’s Sayaka Takahashia in a closely-fought quarterfinal to bow out of the Indonesia Masters badminton tournament here on Thursday.

Sindhu lost 21-16 16-21 19-21 in a thrilling match that lasted an hour and six minutes.

World number six Sindhu had a 4-2 head to head record against the 14th ranked Japanese before Thursday’s match.

Takahashi had defeated another top Indian, Saina Nehwal, in the second round.