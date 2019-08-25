PV Sindhu scripts history: Five greatest wins of Indian shuttler’s career

other-sports

Indian star badminton player PV Sindhu on Sunday became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final on Sunday. The Indian won 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Two years after being robbed off the gold by Okuhara in an epic 110-minute final at Glasgow that went down as one of the greatest battles in badminton history, Sindhu finally exorcised the ghost of that heart-wrenching loss with a completely dominating win over the same opponent.

Here is a list of top five wins by India’s ace badminton player in her career:

Rio Olympics – silver

Sindhu told the world about her undoubted abilities in the 2016 Rio Olympics. She stormed into the final of the quadrennial event becoming the first Indian to do so.

She took the first game in the final against Carolina Marin 21-19 but succumbed in the next two. She may have lost the final but won the heart of almost every Indian.

Indian Open 2017- Gold

Every great player has that quality, to put the past behind him/her. That is exactly what Sindhu did in the final of Indian open last year. Sindhu avenged her loss to Carolina Marin by beating her in straight games to win her first Indian Open title.

During the tournament she beat Saina Nehwal and Sung Ji Hyun to get to the final.

China Open Super Series 2016 – Gold

Olympics may have been a real high for Sindhu but what followed was a real disappointment. The performances led a lot to be desired.

The string of bad performances ended when she became the second Indian to win the China Open Super Series after Saina Nehwal beating Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 in the final.

BWF Tour Finals 2018 – Gold

Sindhu became the first Indian to win the BWF Tour finals by beating Nozomi Okuhara 21-19, 21-17 in the final.

She had looked in prime form throughout the tournament and beat some top ranked players to get gold in the final.

BWF World Championship - 2019, Gold

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7 here on Sunday.

By winning the title, Sindhu has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the World Championships.

