Sunday, Aug 25, 2019

‘Success will inspire generations’: PM Narendra Modi tweets on PV Sindhu’s historic win

It was sheer dominance by the Indian as she romped home 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

other-sports Updated: Aug 25, 2019 18:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India’s PV Sindhu
India’s PV Sindhu(REUTERS)
         

P V Sindhu scripted history as she became the first Indian to win badminton World Championships gold by beating familiar rival Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in a lop-sided final here on Sunday. It was sheer dominance by the Indian as she romped home 21-7 21-7 in the summit clash that lasted just 38 minutes.

Although Okuhara won the first point of the first game, Sindhu won eight straight points after that to race to a 8-1 lead. Okuhara managed just one more point before the interval with Sindhu leading 11-2.

The mauling continued for much of the second period of the opener, which ended in just 16 minutes. Okuhara got a few consecutive points towards the end to extend her score to 7 but Sindhu sealed the issue on her first game point.

In the second game, Okuhara briefly kept pace until the score was 3-2 in Sindhu’s favour after which the Indian took six consecutive points to race to a 9-2 lead.

Okuhara won two more points but Sindhu kept her foot on the pedal and went into the interval with a 11-4 lead.

Okuhara went on to take just three more points in the second period as Sindhu continued to storm her way to the title. Once again, she managed to get over the line on her first match point.

This was the 16th match between Sindhu and Okuhara. Sindhu now leads 9-7 head-to-head, including three victories in the last five meetings before Sunday’s clash.

PM Narendra Modi led the wishes on Twitter: The stupendously talented, PV Sindhu makes India proud again!Congratulations to her for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships. The passion and dedication with which she’s pursued badminton is inspiring.

PV Sindhu’s success will inspire generations of players

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

 

 

 

 

 

First Published: Aug 25, 2019 18:57 IST

