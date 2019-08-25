PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final live score, BWF World Championship
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final: Catch live score of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final match of BWF World Championships
16:05 hrs IST
Sindhu vs Okuhara head to head
15:58 hrs IST
Road to final
15:45 hrs IST
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara
PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championship final live: It’s PV Sindhu against Nozomi Okuhara and it’s the BWF World Championship final. Sounds familiar? Yes indeed. It’s the rerun of the 2017 BWF World Championships final. Two years ago Sindhu had to settle with a silver medal but a lot has changed since the Indian No. 1 shuttler will look for that elusive gold medal in the world championships.
Overall, Sindhu enjoys a slender 8-7 advantage against Okuhara in 15 career meetings. The Indian will fancy her chances of a win, having beaten the Japanese on her way to the Indonesia Open final last month.
Sindhu: was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 and All England Champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal
Okuhara: The third seeded Okuhara outlasted former world champion Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, seeded 7th, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BWF World Championships final match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. The Indian shuttler will look for her elusive gold medal at World Championships after settling for silver twice.