PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final live score, BWF World Championship

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championship final live: It’s PV Sindhu against Nozomi Okuhara and it’s the BWF World Championship final. Sounds familiar? Yes indeed. It’s the rerun of the 2017 BWF World Championships final. Two years ago Sindhu had to settle with a silver medal but a lot has changed since the Indian No. 1 shuttler will look for that elusive gold medal in the world championships.

16:05 hrs IST Sindhu vs Okuhara head to head Overall, Sindhu enjoys a slender 8-7 advantage against Okuhara in 15 career meetings. The Indian will fancy her chances of a win, having beaten the Japanese on her way to the Indonesia Open final last month.





15:58 hrs IST Road to final Sindhu: was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 and All England Champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal Okuhara: The third seeded Okuhara outlasted former world champion Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, seeded 7th, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal



