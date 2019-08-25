Today in New Delhi, India
LIVE BLOG

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final live score, BWF World Championship

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final: Catch live score of PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara final match of BWF World Championships

By HT Correspondent | Aug 25, 2019 16:01 IST
highlights

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara BWF World Championship final live: It’s PV Sindhu against Nozomi Okuhara and it’s the BWF World Championship final. Sounds familiar? Yes indeed. It’s the rerun of the 2017 BWF World Championships final. Two years ago Sindhu had to settle with a silver medal but a lot has changed since the Indian No. 1 shuttler will look for that elusive gold medal in the world championships.

16:05 hrs IST

Sindhu vs Okuhara head to head

Overall, Sindhu enjoys a slender 8-7 advantage against Okuhara in 15 career meetings. The Indian will fancy her chances of a win, having beaten the Japanese on her way to the Indonesia Open final last month.

15:58 hrs IST

Road to final

Sindhu: was a picture of perfection as she outclassed World No. 3 and All England Champion Chen Yu Fei of China 21-7 21-14 in a 40-minute semifinal

Okuhara: The third seeded Okuhara outlasted former world champion Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, seeded 7th, 17-21 21-18 21-15 in the other semifinal

15:45 hrs IST

PV Sindhu vs Nozomi Okuhara

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of BWF World Championships final match between India’s PV Sindhu and Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara. The Indian shuttler will look for her elusive gold medal at World Championships after settling for silver twice.

