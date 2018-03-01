Rajiv Sethu, Anish Shetty for Asian Road Racing Championship

Rajiv Sethu and Anish D Shetty will be participating as part of an Indian team in the Asian Road Racing Championship, with the first round beginning in Buriram, Thailand, tomorrow.

Sethu and Shetty will be part of ‘Idemitsu Honda Racing India’ by T Pro Ten10, and take part in the Asia Production 250cc class, a release said.

The marquee SuperSport 600cc will see the team’s third rider, Japan’s Taiga Hada compete with 21 other riders.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd president and CEO Minoru Kato, said, “Honda 2-Wheelers India is proud to announce that for the first time, an Indian team will be participating solo in the 23rd season of Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) 2018.”