Ramandeep Singh injury blow ahead of India-Australia clash in Champions Trophy

India hockey team striker Ramandeep Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing Champions Trophy due to a knee injury, dealing a blow after the bright start to their campaign.

India are on a high after thumping Pakistan 4-0 and edging out Rio Olympics champions Argentina 2-1, but they will be without the seasoned player’s services when they taken on Australia on Wednesday.

“Ramandeep complained about a pinch in his right knee at half-time during our match against Pakistan. But when we rested him for the Argentina match and took an MRI on Monday, it revealed he has sustained a full thickness condral fracture-injury in the centre of his right knee,” India chief coach Harendra Singh said in a Hockey India statement.

India also face formidable Belgium and Netherlands in must-win matches to qualify for the final of a tournament they have not won.

Ramandeep provided the spark in India’s comprehensive win over Pakistan in the opening match by scoring the first goal. He also assisted Lalit Upadhyay in the 60th minute.

Harendra, guiding the men’s team in a major tournament for the first since being appointed chief coach, was confident the rest of the squad would overcome the setback of being one man down.

“We will certainly miss him, we missed him against Argentina too. He is an experienced player and the way he creates space and takes shots on goal has worked for the team. Playing high speed hockey with 17 players can get a bit tiring for the players. But that should not be a deterrent in our pursuit to earn a place in the final,” he said.

India’s match against Australia will start at 6pm.