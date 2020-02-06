Rani Rampal: Don’t think much about awards.Believe in karma, working hard and giving my 100 percent

other-sports

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 19:06 IST

Rani Rampal’s achievement trail continues - she was honoured with Padma Shri and also won World Games Athlete of the Year 2019. But despite all this, the Indian hockey star maintains a calm stance. Accomplishments are “motivating”, but her eyes are set on her goal at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Her words and expression prove that nothing can possibly mess up her focus.

Read: Padma Awards: Mary Kom to be conferred Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan for PV Sindhu

“I don’t think much about awards, I believe in karma, so I keep working hard and give my 100 percent. However, these awards always motivate me to work harder for my team and country. This is an important year for us so it feels great to start it on such a good note. I hope I can carry this good momentum with me to Tokyo,” says the captain of Indian Women’s Hockey Team.

Whether such recognitions boost the popularity and future of women hockey in India, Rani sounds hopeful. However, she reasons, “The only way to boost the popularity is by putting in performances that make people sit up and take notice. Awards show our hard work is being noticed, hopefully the exposure and remuneration will follow.”

On her mind are the upcoming tournaments. “Currently, we’re in New Zealand, will head to China next after a brief break. The big ones coming up are the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy in June in South Korea, and then obviously the Tokyo Olympics,” says Rani, who’s 47th minute goal helped India beat Olympic champs Britain (1-0) in the ongoing tour in New Zealand.

While Rani is an inspiration for many, she looks up to boxer Mary Kom. “She is a mother of three kids and still winning world championships. If she can do it, everybody can… Would be very happy if I’m able to inculcate some of her examples into my life, and then take it forward to continue performing for my country for a long time,” says Rani, who unwinds by watching movies, TV series and reading. She is also preparing for her Masters in English.

The last film Rani watched is Deepika Padukone’s latest Bollywood venture Chhapaak. In fact, if a film is made on her life she would like see the actor play her on screen. “She is one of my favourite actors... I love the way she handles the characters and does justice to them,” she shares.

Looking back at her journey from a humble background to a top sportsperson, Rani reflects, “I believe God paves the way for you when you work hard. I found the right coach who helped me with good equipment because they saw my game, and similarly, youngsters who are facing difficulties will believe that their hard work will pay off, and will help them in finding a support system if they keep performing with all their heart regularly. You only succeed in life when you work hard and do something new by taking risks,” she concludes.

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more