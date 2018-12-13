Hockey World Cup: Belgium down Germany 2-1 to enter maiden semi-final

They may not have much of a hockey history to boast about but are surely on the lookout to create some. World No.3 Belgium stormed into the semi-finals of the World Cup to set up a clash against England after earning a come from behind 2-1 victory against two-time champions Germany at the Kalinga Stadium here on Thursday.

It was a pure case of Belgian strikers against the German defence throughout 60 minutes as the 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallists entered their maiden semi-finals in the history of the quadrennial event.

Just to show the stark difference, Belgium created as many as nine penalty corner chances in all four quarters while the Germans, who were one of the favourites to lift the trophy, could not even earn one let alone convert them.

“We did a very good job and defended well for the entire 60 minutes. We kept our focus and worked very hard to keep out the Germans of the D. In the end, we are happy to win the contest,” Belgium coach Shane McLeod said.

But irrespective of the result, the German defence and goalkeeper Tobias Walter did a tremendous job as they waded away eight out nine penalty corners and possibly even more counterattack chances from the Belgians. Diving left and right, Walter had a busy day, fending off several Belgian attacks. However, he could not fend off the two most important shots which gave Belgium the victory.

Alexander Hendrickx’s 18th minute penalty corner conversion and Tom Boon’s 50th minute rebound goal were enough for the 2017 European Championships silver medallists to enter the last four. Dieter Linnekogel put Germany ahead in the 14th minute but that was the only goal the world No.6 outfit could manage against the rampaging attacks of the Belgians.

“It was really a big game for us and making it to the semi-finals of a big tournament like the World Cup is a big achievement. After making it 2-1 we defended very well,” Belgium’s Nicholas de Kerpel said.

Germany dominated ball possession and attacked more at the start but it was Belgium who got the first penalty corner in the opening 15 minutes. But star Belgian short corner specialist Hendrickx’s attempt was fended off.

Shortly after Germany got on the board, Belgium came back again at the end of the first quarter and earned three back to back penalty corners but failed to convert them.

But significantly, three minutes into the second quarter and Hendrickx converted by putting the ball past Walter’s right with a grounded flick.

The rest of the second and third quarters were a like a game of ping pong with both teams looking to create opportunities on counter-attacks, creating many but eventually failing to finish due to strong defences.

Just when it was looking like the game was heading for a shoot-out, Belgium dispossessed Germany and got the ball where they needed it, in the striking circle.

Captain Thomas Briels hit it as hard as possible, but Walter shifted his leg to keep the ball out which went straight to Boon, who did exactly what he was supposed to do -- put Belgium ahead with 10 minutes left to go.

Desperate for a goal, Germany tried every possible trick in the book to get a goal, but a resolute Belgian defence denied them each opportunity.

“We committed too many small mistakes -- unforced and tactical errors -- that cost us the game. Belgium goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch was very good. We were not good enough in defence and Belgium defended themselves very well,” said Germany coach Stefan Kermas.

After a day’s break, Belgium will take on England in the semi-final on Saturday for a spot in the hockey pantheon.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 19:44 IST