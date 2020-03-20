Roman Reigns being monitored by WWE doctors for Covid-19: Report

other-sports

Roman Reigns had announced in 2018 that he is taking time off from professional wrestling as his leukemia had returned. Fans had no idea that Roman had been living with cancer for 11 years and he announced on an episode of Monday Night Raw that it had returned. Fans rejoiced when Roman came back to tell the WWE Universe that his leukemia was in remission.

Roman is in full flow since returning and is recently going to challenge Goldberg for the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 36. WWE had announced that WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at the performance centre in Florida and is scheduled to be a two-day affair.

But there is a report from the US that states that WWE doctors are keeping an eye on Reigns due to his medical history. Renowned professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that WWE has doctors monitor Roman Reigns. His leukemia is in remission, but it is still there.

“They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life. He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did. It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes.”

After winning the WWE Championship at Super ShowDown, Goldberg came out to a chorus of boos at the start of SmackDown. He immediately asked ‘who’s next’. This time it was no surprise that Roman Reigns was the person to come out and challenge Goldberg. Everyone knew what the plan was for WrestleMania 36 and it was confirmed as Roman told Goldberg ‘I am next’.

Goldberg and Roman Reigns is a dream match for many they were hoping for an all-out slugfest. There was another opportunity for Roman to slay another legend at WrestleMania.

But this latest piece of news has wrestling fans worried.

(We cannot verify the authenticity of the news and the comment was made on Wrestling Observer Radio)