Roman Reigns pulls out of WWE WrestleMania 36 match with Goldberg: Report

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 10:09 IST

Things seem to be going from bad to worse for the WWE. They are already under massive pressure to host WrestleMania 36 under testing circumstances due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the list of problems for chairman Vince McMahon might be increasing soon. According to reports, Roman Reigns vs Goldberg match for the WWE Championship might be shelved.

It has been reported by Ryan Satin of the Pro Wrestling Sheet that Roman is not comfortable performing at the Performance Center due to his battle with leukemia.

“Sources with knowledge of the situation tell us Reigns expressed to WWE that he didn’t feel comfortable doing anymore of the Performance Center shows during the coronavirus pandemic because he’s immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia and didn’t want to risk his health,” Satin wrote.

“We’re told WWE honored his request and he will now be replaced by someone else in the match against Goldberg, though it’s unclear who at this time.”

Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia in 2007 while he was still playing football. After he became a huge star for the WWE, Reigns announced in October 2018 that his leukemia returned. The cancer went into remission a few months later as Reigns returned to the squared circle.

WWE had announced that WrestleMania 36 is going to take place at the performance center in Florida and is scheduled to be a two-day affair with no fans.

But Roman’s history with cancer it can be easily be understood that he is at greater risk than others as the virus attacks a weak immune system.

Earlier, renowned professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had stated that WWE has doctors monitor Roman Reigns as his leukemia is in remission, but it is still there.

“They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life. He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did. It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes.”