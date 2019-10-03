Roman Reigns reacts on him not getting a rematch for Universal championship

other-sports

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 12:52 IST

It’s been more than seven months that Roman Reigns has made his comeback to WWE but he is yet to get a title shot. When Reigns left the company last year, he was the Universal champion but since his comeback, he has neither got a rematch nor does he seem to be in the title picture.

But Reigns has opined that he loves being in the ring and will get back in the title picture when the time is right.

“This is something that a lot of people complain about – me being in title matches. For me, just coming back, different perspective. For me, participation is somewhat cool enough for now, I guess,” he said in a video on GQ Sports’‘ Actually Me’ YouTube series.

“I just enjoy being out there. Whether there’s a title on the line or not, I just enjoy being in that ring and being able to be healthy enough to do my thing. So when the time’s right, we’ll get back in the title picture, but right now I’m just enjoying myself. Don’t rush me, man!” he added, responding to queries regarding when he is coming back in the title picture.

The Big Dog had left WWE in October last year due to leukemia. It forced him to relinquish the Universal title that he had won by defeating Brock Lesnar in the third attempt in 2018. Since he was drafted in the blue brand, Reigns hasn’t got a rematch as the title is on the red brand.

Reigns is not in contention to challenge Kofi Kingston for WWE heavyweight championship anytime soon. In fact, Kingston will be defending his title against Lesnar this week on Friday.

Given Reigns’ stature in WWE, he will be in the title picture sooner or later. For now, he is set to team up with Daniel Bryan against Bludgeon Brothers, Eric Rowan and LukeHarper, at WWE Hell in a Cell that takes place on October 6. Prior to the pay-per-view event, he will face Rowan in a one-on-one match at Smackdown’s Fox debut on Friday.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 12:50 IST