Home / Other Sports / SAI to launch Khelo India e-Pathshala, an online coaching programme for grassroot level

SAI to launch Khelo India e-Pathshala, an online coaching programme for grassroot level

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda will inaugurate the programme through a webinar on June 1.

other-sports Updated: May 31, 2020 16:13 IST
Press Trust of India
SAI.
The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is all set to launch Khelo India e-Pathshala in association with National Sports Federations (NSF) from June 1 with an aim to provide first-ever national-level open online coaching and education programme for grassroot-level athletes.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister of Tribal Affairs and Archery Association of India president Arjun Munda will inaugurate the programme through a webinar on June 1 at 9 am, a session that will be attended by archers, archery coaches and experts of the discipline.

The programme will cover 21 sporting disciplines, including, athletics, archery, boxing, cycling, fencing, football, gymnastics, hockey, judo, kayaking & canoeing, kabaddi, para games, rowing, shooting, taekwondo, table tennis, Volleyball, weightlifting, wrestling and wushu.

The e-learning programme will feature eminent athletes demonstrating technical skills and interacting with young athletes about techniques to improve their overall game.

The programme will also be led by a committee of eminent coaches and observed by a committee of Sports Scientist, High-Performance Directors and High-Performance Managers, who will give their on-ground feedback about the course.

