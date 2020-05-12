e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 12, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after this season

Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari after this season

Vettel and Ferrari have been in talks for several months about an extension, with Team Principal Mattia Binotto saying the four-time world champion was his number one choice to race alongside Charles Leclerc next year.

other-sports Updated: May 12, 2020 13:18 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
New Delhi
Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow's Sebastian Vettel stands at his box during the Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow's Sebastian Vettel stands at his box during the Formula One pre-season testing session at the Barcelona Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, outside Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. (AP)
         

Sebastian Vettel, the four-time Formula One winner, will leave Ferrari at the end of the season - whenever that takes place - ending a 5-year association with the Italian team which made the announcement on Tuesday. Ferrari are yet to name a replacement for Vettel.

Vettel and Ferrari have been in talks for several months about an extension, with Team Principal Mattia Binotto saying the four-time world champion was his number one choice to race alongside Charles Leclerc next year.

However, they have been unable to agree terms on a new deal, leading to today’s announcement.

“My relationship with Scuderia Ferrari will finish at the end of 2020,” said Vettel. “In order to get the best possible results in this sport, it’s vital for all parties to work in perfect harmony.

 

“The team and I have realised that there is no longer a common desire to stay together beyond the end of this season. Financial matters have played no part in this joint decision. That’s not the way I think when it comes to making certain choices and it never will be.

“What’s been happening in these past few months has led many of us to reflect on what are our real priorities in life. One needs to use one’s imagination and to adopt a new approach to a situation that has changed. I myself will take the time I need to reflect on what really matters when it comes to my future.

“Scuderia Ferrari occupies a special place in Formula 1 and I hope it gets all the success it deserves. Finally, I want to thank the whole Ferrari family and above all its “tifosi” all around the world, for the support they have given me over the years.

“My immediate goal is to finish my long stint with Ferrari, in the hope of sharing some more beautiful moments together, to add to all those we have enjoyed so far.”

Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015, stepping into Fernando Alonso’s cockpit, with the sole aim of bringing world championship success back to the Scuderia.

However, while Ferrari at times gave him a car to challenge at the top, they were never able to mount a serious, consistent challenge to world champions Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc joined the team last year and immediately put the pressure on and ultimately came out on top, in terms of championship position, wins and poles, raising questions about Vettel’s position and future at the team.

Ultimately, Vettel and Ferrari couldn’t agree a way forward, making this season - when it eventually gets under way - the German’s last with Ferrari.

top news
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
In Pompeo’s 7-nation concall, focus on China over accountability, dependency
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
PM Modi to address nation at 8pm today, day after meeting with CMs on Covid-19 lockdown
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
Glenmark starts clinical trials for potential Covid-19 drug in India
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
LIVE: Delhi CM asks citizens to send suggestions on lifting lockdown, relaxations
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
One like Federer, the other like Nadal: ABD on Kohli-Smith comparison
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Who’s this batting like Sachin: Ex-Pak captain mistook Sehwag as Tendulkar
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Maruti to bring out first batch of cars today since resuming work amid lockdown
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
Why covid is deadlier for men & the rape which sparked a covid fear in Tihar
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In