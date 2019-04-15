Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods as inspirational

Serena Williams, the American tennis-star on Monday hailed the golfing veteran, Tiger Woods as an inspiration. Her words come after Woods’ triumph in the Masters Tournament.

Woods made a remarkable return to golf and Williams was seen hailing his comeback from serious back surgeries to reach the top of his sport once again.

Williams, who has herself recovered from health issues described Woods achievement of a 15th major title win as an “inspiration”.

“I am literally in tears watching @TigerWoods this is Greatness like no other. Knowing all you have been through physically to come back and do what you just did today? Wow Congrats a million times! I am so inspired thank you, buddy,” Serena Williams posted on her Twitter account.

Woods won the Masters tournament for the fifth time on Sunday to win his 15th major title.

Barack Obama, the former United States’ president also took to Twitter to congratulate Woods on his Masters victory.

“Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination,” he posted on his Twitter account.

With this win, Woods ended his 11-year major title drought and this triumph has now renewed the talks of Woods takinga shot at Jack Nicklaus’ record of 18 majors.

First Published: Apr 15, 2019 18:15 IST