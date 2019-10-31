e-paper
Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani clinch gold at Olympic Test event for boxing

Apart from Pooja Rani, Shiva Thapa too bagged gold for India in the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

Oct 31, 2019 13:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Tokyo
Indian boxer Pooja Rani (81kg)
Indian boxer Pooja Rani (81kg)(PTI)
         

Shiva Thapa (63kg) and Pooja Rani (75kg) clinched gold medals, while Ashish (69kg) settled for a silver, ending India’s brilliant campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing at Tokyo on Thursday.

Four-time Asian medallist Thapa outpunched Kazakhstan’s national champion and Asian bronze-winner Sanatali Toltayev 5-0 to claim the top honours. Thapa is also the reigning national champion and a former bronze-medallist at the world championships.

Asian Games bronze-medallist Rani edged past Australia’s Caitlin Parker to ensure that the Indian women’s contingent also had a gold in its kitty. Rani had claimed a silver medal at the Asian Championships earlier this year. Ashish (69kg), however, lost to Japan’s Sewon Okazawa to sign off with a silver medal.

Earlier, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg) along with Asian silver-medallist Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg), in the men’s draw, lost their respective semifinal bouts to end with bronze medals on Wednesday.

First Published: Oct 31, 2019 13:11 IST

