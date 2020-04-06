e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Shooting World Cup in Delhi cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

Shooting World Cup in Delhi cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic

The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held from March 15-March 26, but was postponed to May due to outbreak of COVID-19.

other-sports Updated: Apr 06, 2020 18:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Indian shooters.
File photo of Indian shooters.(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

ISSF World Cup in New Delhi, which was scheduled to be held in May, was cancelled amid coronavirus pandemic. The tournament was earlier scheduled to be held from March 15-March 26, but was postponed to May due to outbreak of COVID-19. NRAI, in a press release, said:”In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the National Rifle Association of India is forced to cancel the ISSF World Cups which were scheduled as under:-

1. ISSF World Cup, Rifle/Pistol - 5th to 13th May 2020

2. ISSF World Cup, Shotgun - 20th to 29th May 2020

The health and safety of our athletes, officials, staff and of all members of our shooting fraternity are absolutely paramount.”

It was decided to hold the tournament in two parts -- Rifle and Pistol competitions from May 5-12, while Shotgun competitions from June 2-9.

However, considering the situation, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) decided to cancel the tournament.PTI had earlier reported that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) was under pressure to not organise the tournament in the prevailing circumstances.

(With PTI inputs)

