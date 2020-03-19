Sindhu self-quarantines, Gopichand shuts academy

other-sports

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 09:16 IST

PV Sindhu is currently in self-quarantine after returning from Birmingham where she featured in the All England Open that ended on Sunday, but there is concern about where she will train as the SAI-Gopichand academy in Hyderabad is currently locked down because of the coronavirus.

The Telangana state government has ordered the closure of all academies, summer camps, etc., till March 31, and though the Union Sports Ministry has said the training of Olympics-bound athletes must continue, it is unlikely the academy will open anytime soon.

National chief coach, Pullela Gopichand, who also returned from Birmingham via Dubai, said they will have to go by the orders of the state government, with health of the players the top priority.

“It’s a specific notification from the Telangana government to close down all indoor, outdoor stadiums, summer camps, etc. We have all come from various places via Dubai and Doha, so two weeks of isolation is required and we will follow that. They have said March 31. We will see after that,” Gopichand told Hindustan Times.

The institutions which did not follow the directive had their licenses cancelled, he said.

“We had police come to check whether we have closed or not. Some 16 institutions in the city had not followed it up, and their licenses were cancelled. They are doing it strictly, we cannot take chances. It is in the best interests of everyone to follow the government guidelines, so we will wait and watch.”

Sindhu’s father PV Ramana said they will have to find a way for Sindhu to train without any risk. “All academies are shut currently. After one week we will see whether we can take some permission for Sindhu. Those who are going to the Olympics have to be in preparation mode or else it will be difficult. The Olympics is not postponed, it’s four months away,” said Ramana, a former India volleyball player.

The Gopichand academy is the national training centre for shuttlers.

“Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said Olympics-bound athletes should be allowed to practice. The best possible way is to request the authorities to allow those shuttlers who are confirmed for Olympics as of now. We can then take precaution, maintain distance and continue with training,” Ramana said.

Besides Sindhu, Sai Praneeth in men’s singles and the doubles combination of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are likely to confirm their places for the Tokyo Olympics. Shetty is in Mumbai while Rankireddy is at his home in Amalapuram, Andhra Pradesh.

“Everyone is training at home. And also there is no tournament in May. Basically, we are looking at something only in late May-June. I don’t think there is any hurry, let the players also get some rest and recoup. If there had been a tournament next month, I would be really worried. Health is important and we have to be careful in the current situation. My advice to the players is to stay at home and follow their fitness routine,” said Gopichand.

Sindhu’s silver medal was one of only two podium finishes for India at the 2016 Rio Olympics.