Subhankar Dey makes it to main draw of Indonesia Masters

Indian shuttler Subhankar Dey notched up successive wins in the men’s singles qualifying round to make it to the main draw of the USD 350,000 Indonesia Masters in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Subhankar, who had clinched his maiden title at Saar LorLux Open last season in Germany, defeated Australia’s Daniel Fan 21-11, 21-15 before overcoming local hope Gatjra Piliang Fiqihila Cupu 21-18, 21-18 in the second World Tour Super 500 tournament of the year.

He will face former world champion Viktor Axelsen, seeded sixth, in the opening round of main draw on Wednesday.

However, the Indian mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy crashed out of the tournament after losing 15-21, 15-21 to the fourth seeded Indonesian pair of Tontowi Ahmad and Liliyana Natsir.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, who has been promoted to the main draw, will again clash with Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, seeded seventh, in the opening round. The Indian had lost to Ginting at the Malaysia Masters last week.

Kidambi Srikanth will take on Chong Wei Feng of Malaysia after he was promoted due to pullout by a few players.

Sameer Verma and HS Prannoy also withdrew from the men’s singles competition.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 22:41 IST