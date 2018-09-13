Sudha Singh targets Tokyo high after Jakarta boost

Age is just a number and it’s hard work that keeps one going, believes Asian Games silver medallist steeplechaser Sudha Singh who, even at 32, is aiming high for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“For me, the 2020 Games is the biggest target as this will be my third Olympics. I would like to finish on a high,” Sudha, who will be 34 then, said on Wednesday. “Only after Tokyo Olympics will I think about my plans,” said the athlete from Rae Bareli.

For now, Sudha has decided to rest and skip the Open Nationals later this month at Bhubaneswar. She however, plans to participate at the World Railways Athletics at Ostrava (Czech Republic) in October.

“I will start preparations soon as the World Railways is my next mission before the 2020 Tokyo Games,” she said. Sudha clocked her second best timing of 9:40.03 seconds at the recently-concluded Jakarta Games.

After winning her first gold at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games, Sudha has so far bagged five medals, including gold at the 2017 Asian Championship in Bhubaneswar. In the 2012 Olympics, after she broke her own 3,000m steeplechase national record with a timing of 9:47.70 seconds, Sudha had a 13th place finish in the heat and did not qualify for the finals.

She remained unlucky in the 2016 Olympics too when she fell ill after competing and returned to India. Later she was diagnosed with swine flu and was ruled out from competing for the rest of the season.

After winning silver in Jakarta, Sudha had gone to IAAF Continental Cup at Ostrava (Czech Republic) where she suffered an early elimination (last after the third lap) in the 3000m steeple chase.

On her return to Lucknow, Sudha met governor Ram Naik and showed him her silver medal. “It was really an exciting moment for me. He (governor) wished me luck for future,” she said.

Sudha also expressed her desire to get a job in the Uttar Pradesh Sports Directorate and said she would apply for it soon. She will also meet chief minister Yogi Adityanath soon. After Sudha won silver at Jakarta Games, she was offered the job of a gazetted officer which she has accepted.

“I would love to work in the sports directorate. I wish to work for the betterment of sports in Uttar Pradesh,” she said. The state government has already announced Rs30 lakh as prize money for Sudha.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 09:02 IST