Sultan Azlan Shah hockey: India stunned by Ireland, to play for 5th-6th place

Having grabbed the lead on two occasions, Indian men’s hockey team fumbled in the end as they lost 3-2 to Ireland in their last round-robin match at the 27th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018 in Ipoh on Friday. (Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2018, India vs Ireland, hockey highlights)

Ramandeep Singh (10’) and Amit Rohidas (26’) scored for India while Shane O’Donoghue (24’), Sean Murray (36’) and Lee Cole (42’) scored the winner for Ireland.

After rekindling their hopes of making the final with a convincing 5-1 win against Malaysia in their previous match, India vied for another win on the trot and got on to a start that reflected this intent.

Playing structured and disciplined hockey, India won a PC in the 10th minute. Varun Kumar was at the first battery but it was Ramandeep Singh who came up with a great finish to direct the flick into the net with a tap after he had injected the ball perfectly for the dragflicker. Soon after India won another PC when Sumit Kumar found Irish defender’s foot while forcing an assist from the baseline. But this time Varun Kumar’s flick was far wide.

With 1-0 lead, India had to contain Ireland and ensure they stayed ahead. India denied Ireland their first PC of a match with a decision for video referral that was ruled in India’s favour. But conceded an equaliser soon after through Shane O’Donoghue. The 24th minute field goal was good team work between Kirk Shimmins, Sean Murray and O’Donoghue. In the 26th minute though Amit Rohidas helped India reclaim the lead with a splendid PC, finding the top net with a fiercely-struck dragflick. A foot foul by Dipsan Tirkey saw India concede a PC only 15 seconds prior to the half-time hooter but Suraj Karkera was on top of his job to save the PC.

India seemed to drop their game slightly in the third quarter with Ireland scoring two back-to-back goals in the 36th and 42nd minute through Sean Murray and Lee Cole respectively. The Irish dominated with the ball possession while their goalkeeper Jamie Carr came up with some brilliant saves to keep India under pressure. Though India had more circle entries, they could not make much of it thanks to Carr’s attentiveness at the goalpost.

Falling behind by two goals to win, Indian forwards were desperate to make potential forays into the striking circle. While the team’s defence contained the Irish from taking further lead, an infringement by Ireland helped India win a PC. But dragflicker Amit Rohidas couldn’t make it count. With time ticking away, India pulled out their goalkeeper to add an extra man to their attack. Simranjeet Singh was responsible to win another PC for India in the 56th minute. But Varun Kumar’s drag was deflected by Irish rushers. Counting down to the final hooter, errors proved dear for the Indian team while Ireland successfully held on to their 3-2 lead to win.

India will next play in the 5th/6th place match on March 10.