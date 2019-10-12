e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 12, 2019

Tejinderpal Singh Toor improves his national record to 20.92

Toor’s previous best of 20.75 metres was the gold-winning throw at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The Tokyo Olympic qualification mark in men’s shot put is 21.10 metres.

other-sports Updated: Oct 12, 2019 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi:
File photo of India's Tejinderpal Singh Toor in action.
File photo of India's Tejinderpal Singh Toor in action.(REUTERS)
         

Punjab’s Tejinderpal Singh Toor etched his name in the record books by improving his national record to 20.92 metres on the penultimate day of the 59th Open National Athletics Championships at Ranchi on Saturday. Toor’s previous best of 20.75 metres was the gold-winning throw at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games. The Tokyo Olympic qualification mark in men’s shot put is 21.10 metres.

A day after Odisha sprinter Dutee Chand set the national record in women’s 100m, clocking 11.22 seconds, Toor became the second athlete to raise the level of his performance in the season-ending competition. The burly thrower from Punjab had struggled for form earlier this month at the World Championships in Doha where he finished overall 18th out of 34 competitors with a throw of 20.43 metres.

“There was lot of pressure to perform at Doha. Hence I wasn’t able to give off my best,” he said.

Today, Toor started with a throw of 20.41 but surpassed his previous best in the third attempt. On his record-breaking performance, he said, “It was good day. I got into the rhythm and there was no pressure to perform.”.

Toor’s next stop is the World Military Games starting October 18 in Wuhan, China.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 23:02 IST

tags
top news
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
PM Modi to inaugurate Kartarpur corridor on Nov 8, tweets minister
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
8 injured in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
In defence of economy, minister cites ‘huge business’ by 3 movies in a day
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘We understand justified worries...’: FM speaks to RBI gov on PMC bank
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
‘You will run govt or cook?’ Pawar on Sena’s Rs 10 meal poll promise
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Sanju Samson smashes fastest 200 by an Indian in 50-overs cricket
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Gavaskar fumes after pitch invader tries to kiss Rohit Sharma’s feet
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
Modi-Xi meet day 2: PM releases video of him plogging at Mamallapuram beach
trending topics
PM ModiFlipkart Diwali SaleHappy Birthday Amitabh BachchanMotichoor Chaknachoor TrailerDelhi Police Recruitment 2019PM Modi Xi Jinping summitOnePlus 7T Pro vs OnePlus 7 ProIndia vs South AfricaNarendra Modi Xi Jinping Meet Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News
other sports