Tiger Woods continues to rise in FedEx Cup, world golf rankings

Tiger Woods, fresh off a tie for fifth place at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, continues to climb the FedEx Cup standings and the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods is 35th in the FedExCup points list with 450, after earning 105 for his finish at Bay Hill, and the long-time world number one has risen to 105th in the rankings.

(Read | Tiger Woods’ comeback proves one thing - never write off legends)

Although he has yet to win in his ongoing comeback from his most recent back surgery, Woods has all but assured himself of a spot in this season’s FedExCup play-offs. It took 365 points to qualify last year, and he is well past that marker with most of the 2018 season still to be played.

He has not competed in the PGA Tour’s post-season since finishing second in 2013, the last time he won a PGA Tour event.

Woods has risen 551 spots in the world rankings so far this year, having strung together finishes of 12th, tied-second and tied-fifth in his last three starts. He is now up to his highest placing since the 2015 Masters, when a tied-17th finish at Augusta left him 101st.

(Read | Shubhankar Sharma to face Sergio Garcia in WGC Dell Technologies golf opener)

He is one of two players — along with Sam Burns — to move inside the rankings’ top 300 after starting 2018 outside the top 600.

Meantime, Arnold Palmer Invitational winner Rory McIlroy has jumped back into the world’s top 10 at number seven (up from 13th) and climbed more than 150 spots in the FedExCup standings to 24th.

The 2016 FedExCup champion, McIlroy finished 58th in the standings in an injury-plagued 2017.