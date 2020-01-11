e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletes assured cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex

Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletes assured cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex

Athletes who would participate in the Games have been assured that their cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex, Mail Online reported.

other-sports Updated: Jan 11, 2020 21:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Tokyo
A journalist films a cardboard bed in a display room showing furniture for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages.
A journalist films a cardboard bed in a display room showing furniture for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Villages.(AP)
         

International athletes are under pressure and harbour fears while performing not only on the field, but off it too. So it seems, if one were to go by assertions by the organisers of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Athletes who would participate in the Games have been assured that their cardboard beds won’t collapse during sex, Mail Online reported. The only caveat: As long as they limit themselves to two-in-a-bed situation. The manufacturer, Airweave, confirmed that the cardboard beds can take up to 200 kg load, more than enough for two people.

Tokyo 2020 has styled itself as the most eco-friendly Games ever, with organisers set to award medals made out of recycled phones. Athletes will use beds made of cardboard frames. Australian basketball player Andrew Bogut warned organisers about the destruction that awaited beds once athletes finished competing.

“Great gesture... until the athletes finish their said events and the 1000’s of condoms handed out all over the village are put to use,” he was quoted. Airweave said the beds were not liable to collapse. “We’ve conducted experiments, like dropping weights on top of the beds,” a company spokesperson said.

“As long as they stick to just two people in the bed, they should be strong enough to support the load,” he pointed out.

tags
top news
Mamata leads a slogan-match with Left-wing students in Kolkata
Mamata leads a slogan-match with Left-wing students in Kolkata
8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports