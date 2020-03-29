e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 29, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

other-sports Updated: Mar 29, 2020 10:05 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Tokyo
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.
Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.(AP)
         

Tokyo Olympic organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled games in the spring of 2021. More and more the signs point toward the summer of 2021.

Organizing committee President Yoshiro Mori suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

“The games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September,” Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Mori saying on Saturday.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, after the postponement was announced in Switzerland on Tuesday, left open the possibility of spring dates.

The postponed games were to have opened on July 24 and closed on Aug. 9. Mori suggested some decisions could be made as early as this week when the organizing committee’s executive board meets.

Any final decision will be made between local organizers and the IOC, and hundreds of sponsors, sports federations and broadcasters.

Athletes have been left in limbo by the postponement. Many have been forced to stop training because of the spreading coronavirus virus. Even those who can train have no idea about how to schedule training to reach peak fitness at the right time.

Mori and organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto have both said the added cost of rescheduling will be “enormous.” Early estimates put those costs at between $2-3 billion with the several levels of Japanese governments likely to foot most of the bills.

Tokyo organizers say they are spending $12.6 billion to stage the games. However, a government audit report said it will cost at least twice that much. All but $5.6 billion is public money.

The Switzerland-based IOC has contributed $1.3 billion to organize the Tokyo Olympics, according local organizing committee documents. It has a reserve fund of about $2 billion for such emergencies and also has insurance coverage.

top news
Covid-19 updates: India records 979 cases, 25 deaths, says Health Ministry
Covid-19 updates: India records 979 cases, 25 deaths, says Health Ministry
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
Delhi eating joint employee walks 200 km to reach home, dies on the road
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
‘Is that sister Chhaya’: PM Modi dials nurse, continues to work from home
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
A marriage ceremony that turned into a Covid-19 hotspot in Bengal
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
Has Covid-19 entered Stage 3? Experts, government disagree
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
ICC salutes ‘real world hero’ Joginder Sharma for fighting against Covid-19
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
PM Modi’s Mann ki Baat today to focus on ‘prevailing Covid-19 situation’
At home with coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson writes to the nation
At home with coronavirus, British PM Boris Johnson writes to the nation
trending topics
Covid-19Coronavirus Live UpdatesCovid-19 PandemicCoronavirus in IndiaJEE Main Exam 2020Virat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

other sports