Two-time Olympic champion and badminton legend Lin Dan retires

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST

Two-time Olympic champion and Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.

The 36-year-old was the gold medal winner in 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion.

The announcement means that Lin, who took golds at the Beijing and London Games, will not be competing in the next Olympics in Tokyo.

