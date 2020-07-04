e-paper
Two-time Olympic champion and badminton legend Lin Dan retires

The 36-year-old was the gold medal winner in 2008 Beijing Olympics and the 2012 London Olympics. He is also a five-time World Badminton champion.

other-sports Updated: Jul 04, 2020 10:51 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
China's Lin Dan returns a shot during Men's single final match against China's Chen Long at the Malaysia Badminton Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
China's Lin Dan returns a shot during Men's single final match against China's Chen Long at the Malaysia Badminton Open in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)(AP)
         

Two-time Olympic champion and Chinese badminton legend Lin Dan announced his retirement on Saturday, reported news agency AFP.

The announcement means that Lin, who took golds at the Beijing and London Games, will not be competing in the next Olympics in Tokyo.

(More details awaited)

