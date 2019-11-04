e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 04, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 04, 2019

U-23 World Wrestling Championships: Ravi loses in bronze play-off, India finish with 2 silvers

Ravi had emerged victorious in the repechage bout when he edged Uzur Dzhuzupbekov of Kyrgyzstan 3-1 on Sunday but he couldn’t bring his best to the fore during the bronze medal play-off.

other-sports Updated: Nov 04, 2019 20:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Budapest
Ravi loses in
Ravi loses in (File photo)
         

Ravi Rathi (97kg) suffered a 0-8 loss against Belarus’ Dzmitry Kaminski in the bronze medal play-off in Greco-Roman category as Indian grapplers ended their campaign with two silver medals at the UWW Under-23 World Championships. Ravi had emerged victorious in the repechage bout when he edged Uzur Dzhuzupbekov of Kyrgyzstan 3-1 on Sunday but he couldn’t bring his best to the fore during the bronze medal play-off.

With this, India’s campaign at the tournament came to an end with Ravinder (61kg) and Pooja Gehlot (53kg) returning with silver medals.

India earned its best position in men’s freestyle team rankings, where 48 points gave the contingent an 11th place finish. In women’s wrestling, India finished at 12th and 15th spots in freestyle and Greco-Roman respectively.

India produced an improved performance in this edition with nine wrestlers making it to the quarter-finals: three each in freestyle, Greco-Roman and women’s wrestling. India’s best performance in this competition, however, still remains in the inaugural edition in 2017 when Bajrang Punia, Vinod Kumar Omprakash and Ritu Phogat each won silver medals.

tags
top news
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
India not ready to join RCEP trade deal, cites ‘outstanding issues’
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
‘Mandate to sit in opposition but…’, says Pawar after meeting Sonia Gandhi
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
Man storms revenue officer’s office, sets her on fire over land dispute
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
‘How can you get parole’: SC rejects petition by Nitish Katara killer Vikas Yadav
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
ICC releases fixtures, new format of T20 World Cup 2020, India in Super 12
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
The rally puts Imran Khan’s legitimacy at risk | HT editorial
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
Adobe Photoshop app is now available for iPad users
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
After meeting Amit Shah, Fadnavis says Maharashtra will get new govt soon
trending topics
Odd Even RuleDelhiSourav GangulyPriyanka ChopraSamsung Galaxy S10Shah Rukh KhanPanipat Posters

don't miss

latest news

India News

other sports