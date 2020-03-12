e-paper
US President Donald Trump suggests one-year delay for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

“Maybe they postpone it for a year,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “It’s a shame” but “I like that better than I like having empty stadiums,” he said.

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 22:20 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Washington
US President Donald Trump on Thursday said officials should consider delaying the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games for one year amid the global coronavirus outbreak, saying the event would not be the same without spectators.

The United States is one of the biggest participants in the Games, which are scheduled for July. Japanese officials have sought to squash speculation that the event could be canceled or postponed amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

