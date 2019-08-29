New Delhi -°C
Valtteri Bottas to stay at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton for 2020
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
Valtteri Bottas will remain at Mercedes as for the 2020 Formula One season, the team said Thursday, ending speculation about the veteran driver’s future.
“Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport today confirmed that it has exercised its option with Valtteri Bottas for the 2020 Formula One season,” the German firm said in a statement.
Finland’s Bottas, aged 30, partners world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and is currently second in the world championship standings on 188 points.
