Valtteri Bottas to stay at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton for 2020

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:11 IST

Valtteri Bottas will remain at Mercedes as for the 2020 Formula One season, the team said Thursday, ending speculation about the veteran driver’s future.

“Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport today confirmed that it has exercised its option with Valtteri Bottas for the 2020 Formula One season,” the German firm said in a statement.

Finland’s Bottas, aged 30, partners world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and is currently second in the world championship standings on 188 points.

