e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Aug 29, 2019

Valtteri Bottas to stay at Mercedes with Lewis Hamilton for 2020

Finland’s Bottas, aged 30, partners world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and is currently second in the world championship standings on 188 points.

other-sports Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:11 IST
AFP
AFP
Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium
File image of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas
File image of Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas (AP)
         

Valtteri Bottas will remain at Mercedes as for the 2020 Formula One season, the team said Thursday, ending speculation about the veteran driver’s future.

“Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport today confirmed that it has exercised its option with Valtteri Bottas for the 2020 Formula One season,” the German firm said in a statement.

Finland’s Bottas, aged 30, partners world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and is currently second in the world championship standings on 188 points.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019 16:11 IST

tags
more from other sports
top news
    trending topics
    Fit India MovementNational Sports DayNarendra ModiJoker trailerShahid KapoorArvind KejriwalRRBSSC JHTVirat KohliXiaomi Redmi Note 8Kargil GirlPriyanka ChopraGanesh Chaturthi 2019INX Media CasePakistanDhyan Chand
    don't miss