e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 31, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Other Sports / Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP

Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP

Vettel only completed two laps and didn’t set a time. Ferrari said the team found “something wrong with the intercooler system” of his car and had to examine it.

other-sports Updated: Jul 31, 2020 18:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Silverstone, England
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during practice
Red Bull's Max Verstappen in action during practice (REUTERS)
         

Max Verstappen set the fastest time in the first practice session for the British Grand Prix on Friday and Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel sat out most of the session with a car problem.

Verstappen set a time of 1 minute, 27.422 seconds in his Red Bull to finish ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes by .474 seconds.

Lance Stroll was a surprise third for Racing Point, ahead of Alexander Albon in the second Red Bull and Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari. Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas only managed sixth-fastest.

Vettel only completed two laps and didn’t set a time. Ferrari said the team found “something wrong with the intercooler system” of his car and had to examine it.

Nico Hulkenberg was ninth-fastest on his return to F1 with Racing Point following a positive coronavirus test for regular driver Sergio Perez. The German only got the call the day before and was confirmed as the replacement shortly before the session began.

tags
top news
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Sheikh Hasina at helm, India-Bangladesh economic cooperation sets a new milestone
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Delhi L-G rejects AAP’s move for hotels, weekly bazars under Unlock 3
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
Sushant Singh Rajput death: ED files money laundering case
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
India extends ban on international flights till August 31
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders probe into 21 suspected spurious liquor deaths
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by 3 months under PSA
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Eight core industries’ record negative growth, output shrinks by 15 per cent in June
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
Actor Amit Sadh: ‘I have lived in a gutter and I am proud of my life’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

other sports

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In