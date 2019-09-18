e-paper
Wednesday, Sep 18, 2019

Vinesh Phogat qualifies for 2020 Olympics, to battle it out for World Championships bronze

The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

other-sports Updated: Sep 18, 2019 12:41 IST
Press Trust of India
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat.(Kadir Caliskan)
         

India’s star wrestler Vinesh Phogat (53kg) qualified for the 2020 Olympics after beating fancied American Sarah Hildebrandt in the World Championships here on Wednesday. The 25-year-old scored an impressive 8-2 win over the world championship silver medallist to secure her place at the Tokyo Games.

Vinesh will wrestle in the bronze-medal bout against Maria Prevolaraki of Germany later on Wednesday. Earlier, she had stormed to a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Yuliya Khalvadzhy in the first round of repechage in the 53kg category to remain in contention for an Olympic quota and a bronze medal.

Vinesh is considered one of India’s biggest medal hopes in the upcoming Games in Tokyo. She had earlier created history by winning the gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 12:39 IST

