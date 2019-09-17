e-paper
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

Wrestling World Championship: Vinesh Phogat starts with crushing win

other-sports Updated: Sep 17, 2019 13:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Nul-Sultan, Kazakhastan
File photo of Vinesh Phogat.
File photo of Vinesh Phogat.(PTI)
         

Asian Games gold medallist Vinesh Phogat made a brilliant start to her campaign at the World Wrestling Championship as she defeated reigning Olympic medalist Sofia Mattsson 12-0 in the opening round of the women’s 53kg category on Tuesday.

Vinesh had established unassailable 8-0 lead in the first round over much fancied Sofia, who tried to resist the Indian girl’s challenge in the second round.

But the 25-year-old yet again pulled off four points by flooring the European Games champion for a 12-0 verdict, the match being stopped thereafter with a technical superiority verdict in Vinesh’s favour.

She will next face Japan’s two-time world champions Mayu Mukaida in the quarter-final.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 13:19 IST

