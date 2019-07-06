What was Vince McMahon’s reaction to this week’s WWE Raw?

WWE had announced last week that Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff will oversee the creative departments of Raw and SmackDown Live respectively. The new Executive Directors will be eased into their roles by the company with Bischoff expected to get into the chair after the Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV). Meanwhile Heyman was there in the creative department on this week’s Monday Night Raw albeit not fully controlling the show. And his ideas were fully prevalent on the red brand.

It is reported that one of Heyman’s idea was the big explosion stunt pulled off at the start of RAW in Falls Count Anywhere match between Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley. The main stage exploded after Strowman pushed Lashley into the screen and it led to both superstars being taken to the hospital. The segment generated a lot of traction on social media and Youtube (it already has more than 3.8 million views).

Another segment that was Heyman’s brainchild involved Maria and Mike Kanellis while the introduction of Street Profits also had Heyman’s stamp of approval.

So what was WWE chairman Vince McMahon’s reaction to this week’s Monday Night Raw?

Sports Illustrated reported that Vince was ‘immensely pleased’ with the ‘pacing, tone, and essence’ of this week’s RAW. It comes as no surprise as the fans and critics praised the show for its structure and the disappearance of an opening show monologue.

SI also announced the double main event for next week’s RAW episode from Newark, NJ –where Andrade and Zelina Vega take on RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins while Roman Reigns will teams up with a mystery partner to face Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre and if The Undertaker interferes, he will be removed from the match at Extreme Rules.

