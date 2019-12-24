e-paper
Home / Other Sports / Who will face Brock Lesnar in Wrestlemania 36 - Three big names in fray

Who will face Brock Lesnar in Wrestlemania 36 - Three big names in fray

The rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is Cain Velasquez, there is a high chance that the Beast may end up facing Randy Orton or Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

other-sports Updated: Dec 24, 2019 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A file photo of Brock Lesnar.
A file photo of Brock Lesnar.(WWE)
         

Brock Lesnar has firmly established himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE right now and the current WWE champion is a sure big-money fight in Wrestlemania 36. Lesnar has been a part of Wrestlemania since retiring the Undertaker in 2014 and if reports are to be believed, he will once again appear in the main event of the show. However, the bigger question is who will be facing him in the main event and as of now, WWE has a couple of options in front of them.

Cageside seats have reported that while the rumored opponent for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania is Cain Velasquez, there is a high chance that the Beast may end up facing Randy Orton or Kevin Owens at the Royal Rumble.

READ: Former WWE Intercontinental champion can be headed to AEW

Earlier, TalkSPORT’s Alex McCarthy reported that WWE are looking at Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez as possible opponents for Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36. Tyson Fury is a force to be reckoned with in the world of professional boxing with 29 wins and one draw from 30 bouts in his illustrious career and he made his debut in WWE with a win over Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel event. Velasquez faced Lesnar at the same event but was unable to win his debut as Brock was successfully able to defend his title with a submission victory.

While most fans and experts thought that it will be a one-off appearance for Fury in WWE, there seems to be some good news. In the latest episode of ‘After the bell’ podcast, Fury said he wants to come back to WWE and take on Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania 36.

READ: Has WWE Hall-of-Famer Edge signed a new contract?

“Hopefully, you’ll see me in the ring again. I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from The Gypsy King and Lesnar will wake up in Tokyo… Who knows? It may happen at WrestleMania in Florida,” Fury said.

Fury impressed everyone with his wrestling at the Saudi Arabia event and he also appeared in the SmackDown live episode at Manchester where he teamed up with Strowman to defeat the ‘B’ Team.

