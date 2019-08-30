Why is Stone Cold Steve Austin returning to the WWE?

other-sports

WWE have announced that Stone Cold Steve Austin is returning to Monday Night Raw on September 9 in the upcoming show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This comes just a few months after the heavily-promoted RAW Reunion episode which also had Austin show up during the main event as celebrated with a host of WWE legends in his own legendary style (beer bath).

Austin has been one of the superstars who has stayed true to retirement and has made infrequent appearances for the company. But why is ‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ returning so soon after his previous appearance? Is it to announce a comeback to the squared circle? The answer unfortunately is a no.

According to PWInsider, WWE has asked Austin to be a part of the Madison Square Garden show in a bid to boost ticket sales at the venue. It has been reported that tickets sales are low at the venue and WWE are hoping that Austin’s return will help them increase the sales.

This is the first time RAW is going to take place at MSG since 2009 when John Cena and The Undertaker took on Triple H and Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho and Big Show in a massive triple threat tag team match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter goes further while saying that the upcoming MSG TV events aren’t even close to being sold out as of this week, RAW or SmackDown the next night.

It has also been said that it is likely that RAW will sell out all the seats as ticket sales have increased dramatically after Austin’s return was announced. He is one of the most recognisable WWE superstars of all time while still having millions of fans all around the world despite retiring from professional wrestling almost 20 years ago.

