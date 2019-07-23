WWE Raw Reunion results: Stone Cold, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair in nostalgia-themed show

With the television ratings down to an all-time low, WWE tried to make this week’s Monday Night Raw a note-worthy episode. The dubbed it as ‘RAW Reunion’ and it witnessed the return of several WWE legends. They had revealed at Extreme Rules that they are hosting a reunion episode on Raw which will see several yesteryear superstars making a return to television. Legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan and Mick Foley made their return to the WWE. But did that witness a rise in quality of the product? Or will Raw see a spike in their television ratings after the return of legends? Let’s find out:-

READ | World Cup 2019: Champions England receive unexpected gift from WWE COO Triple H

John Cena kicked off the show from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and talked about how WWE will always be his home. The Usos joined Cena in the ring and they challenged him to bring back ‘The Doctor of Thuganomics.’ After landing some burns on The Usos, Rikishi came out and ordered Cena to have a dance. They were interrupted by the Raw Tag Team champions The Revival, who were accompanied by D-Von Dudley.

In the subsequent match between the two tag teams, The Usos were able to get the best of The Revival. Scott Dawson got distracted by Rikishi and D-Von on the outside and ran straight into a superkick. The Usos finished them off with a splash to pick up the win.

There were nine 24/7 title changes on the Raw Reunion episode as the legends battled with R-Truth and Drake Maverick. Renee Michelle helped Drake to win the title from Truth but soon lost it to Pat Patterson. Now it was the turn of Gerald Brisco to capture the title but he also lost it to Kelly Kelly. The changes did not stop there as it Candice Michelle who pinned Kelly Kelly but was soon choked out by Alundra Blayze. Million Dollar Man, Ted DiBiase then bought the title from her and while he was in his car, Maverick earned the championship back. The final title change of night happened when Truth caught Maverick on his way out and rolled him for a pin and ran off with the title and Maverick’s wife. Phew!

Drew McIntyre was to have match with Cedric Alexander but he cut off his opponent on the entrance ramp itself. Drew beat him down and ended the segment by hitting Cedric with a reverse Alabama Slam onto the apron.

It was raiding time as the Viking Raiders faced former Raw Tag Team champions Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder. Christian joined commentary while Lilian Garcia was the announcer for the match. It was fairly short match and it ended with Ivar and Erik winning with a Viking Experience.

Samoa Joe was in no mood to play as he lambasted this nostalgia trip on Raw Reunion. When he insulted Rikishi and the Usos, Roman Reigns made his entry and challenged him to a match. It was a typical Roman match as he came back from underneath to hit a Spear and win the match.

The Miz had Seth Rollins as a guest on Miz TV to speak his mind on Brock Lesnar. There was nothing new as The Architect vowed to take the title back from Lesnar.

Rey Mysterio challenged Sami Zayn to match when legends were insulted by the Canadian backstage. Zayn tried to abandon the match but Rob Van Dam, Sgt. Slaughter, Kurt Angle and The Hurricane came out to help Mysterio. Zayn was finished off by Mysterio with a 619 and five-star frog splash (ode to RVD).

AJ Styles faced Rollins in a one-on-one match-up with Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler taking a guest spot on commentary. After The Good Brothers interfered, Triple H and Shawn Michaels made their entry to even the odds. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson tripped Rollins to cause a disqualification and tried to attack their opponents with steel chairs. Styles, Gallows, Anderson (now called The OC) started a brawl with DX. Road Dogg, X-Pac, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash came out and sent The OC running.

The Fiend (Bray Wyatt) returned to wreak havoc on hardcore legend Mick Foley. The former Mankind was celebrating his favorite moment in Raw history, winning the WWE Championship but Wyatt did not let that go on for long as dismantled Foley with a Mandible Claw.

Becky Lynch was on the Moment of Bliss this week to hype her match with Natalya at SummerSlam. The two opponents got into a war words with each other and it led to a brawl which was separated by the officials.

Back to 2017 as Braun Strowman squashed a local competitor with a running powerslam to take the win.

The end of the show was the most anticipated as company’s biggest legends Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair and Stone Cold Steve Austin were about to make their appearances. After Hogan thanked the crowd, Stone Cold came out to rapturous applause and opened several cans of beers. He called everyone associated with WWE as his family while the other legends came down to the ring to celebrate with him.

A underwhelming ending to say the least. Where were the Stunners!

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 14:01 IST