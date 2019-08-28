With 2020 Tokyo Olympics less than a year away, IOC appoints authorised ticket reseller for India

other-sports

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 18:50 IST

The countdown has started for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with the multi-sport event less than a year away. India has seen a huge rise in interest among sports fans for Olympic sports over past decade and all that has been made possible due to the ever improving performances of Indian athletes and players.

The 2008 Games in Beijing was the turning point for Olympic sports in India as Abhinav Bindra won the country’s maiden individual gold. Boxer Vijender Singh and wrestler Sushil Kumar made it an event to remember by adding maiden bronze medals. India improved their tally in 2012 London Games by winning 6 medals but went down to 2 medal in the last Games at Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

With several young medal prospects looking to make it big in the global event this time around, the anticipation among fans is huge and the International Olympic Committee has appointed an authorised ticket reseller for India keeping the ever increasing demand in mind.

Fanatic Sports has been appointed as the exclusive Authorised Ticket Reseller in India for a second successive Olympics.

Speaking about the development champion shooter Abhinav Bindra said, “For us athletes, Olympics is the ultimate challenge. And the whole-hearted support of fans is integral to that success. I am excited that Fanatic Sports is bringing that opportunity to Indian fans to travel to Tokyo. Enjoying the greatest sporting spectacle is a dream for everyone, be it an athlete or a fan, and I am happy that Fanatic Sports is committed to bringing the best Tokyo 2020 experience for all of us.”

With over 200 countries participating, the unprecedented global demand far exceeding availability, the Tokyo 2020 organisers have allocated only a few numbers of tickets to every country. Allocation for India is far less compared to the ever- escalating demand, especially for the high-in-demand events, for example in shooting, gymnastics and swimming.

Speaking on the issue Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of Indian Olympic Association, said, “We have written, met and are continuously following up with the Organising Committee (TOCOG) for an increase in the allocation of tickets considering how India has embraced the Olympic movement and how Indian fans are keen to make it to Tokyo for the Games.”

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 17:35 IST