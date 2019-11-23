With Olympics nearing, NRAI talks tough with shooters

other-sports

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 08:52 IST

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will monitor the training programme of shooters who have won 2020 Tokyo Olympics quota places, and also their sponsorship deals so that they are not “distracted and remain focused” in the run-up to the Olympics.

NRAI president, Raninder Singh, said many of the Tokyo-bound shooters were young and the federation had the responsibility to ensure they were not “exploited” by sponsors and their names used for publicity on social media and other platforms.

He said the shooters or their parents would be asked to sign an undertaking that they take NRAI’s permission before signing a new sponsorship agreement. Those with existing sponsorship deals would be asked to review them if there are clauses that might affect their training schedule. A pool of 30 shooters, which includes 15 quota winners and one reserve shooter, have been identified

“We do not want to come back from the Tokyo Olympics empty handed, like the 2016 Rio Olympics. We need to protect our athletes because they are representing the Tricolour. The government is spending ~30 crore a year, so everything is on the line,” Raninder said on the sidelines of the National Shotgun Championships at the Karni Singh Ranges here on Friday.

“What we will tell them is take our permission and sign it (sponsorship deals), and if we find any loopholes where we think the shooter can be exploited we will point it out. We cannot allow athletes to be misused for financial gains.” Asked whether NRAI was ready with a proposal, he said the federation will have a meeting with the shooters and their parents after the National Championships.

“One of our top shooters has signed a contract with a social media site for ~2,50,000. Is it justified? They are 15-16-year olds, how will they know what is best for them? What I am saying is you commit to me that you will not force the child to do something which is not in his interest. Take permission from NRAI, you cannot just sign and walk around with a badge at the Olympic Games. That won’t happen,” he added. Manu Bhaker’s father, Ram Kishan Bhaker, said he was on the same page with the NRAI president.

“I agree that if anything is impacting the preparation of the kids for the Tokyo Olympics, it should be avoided. I don’t think there will be any problem in giving an undertaking. Whatever deals Manu has right now we have told them that only if she has time she can appear, but she will be able to give time only after the Tokyo Olympics. It is a matter of six months. They only post social media messages and that should not be a problem.The NRAI president has been very supportive and he is putting a lot of effort to see that our shooters do well.”

Bhaker, however, agreed that there could be shooters who might need sponsorship to meet their requirements because the money given by the government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme is limited.

Saurabh Chaudhary’s brother, Nitin, said there was nothing wrong if a shooter was getting financial support from a company or an individual.

“Since we don’t have big budgets and if someone helps, there shouldn’t be any objection. When a shooter is training for a world-level competition it becomes very expensive and sometimes we have to go to other sources if it is not coming from the federation,” he said. Saurabh is supported by a non-profit organisation, Olympic Gold Quest, for the past two years and gets help for equipment and sports kit. “We have just one sponsor and I handle his social media,” said Nitin.

Raninder said the federation will also monitor the training of shooters and they will prepare only in Delhi. The federation will sit with the high-performance manager, shooters, private and national coaches to devise their training programme for Tokyo. He said the shooters will not be allowed to train abroad.

“One thing is clear, they will all train in Delhi, nobody is going anywhere. You want to go for ammunition testing, yes. You tell us what you want in terms of coaches, etc and we will get everything here,” said Raninder.

Before the Rio Olympics, many shooters followed their own training programmes and trained abroad and it was one of the reasons singled out for India’s poor performance.

Raninder also said the federation had decided to appoint Olympians and world champions as mentors who could guide the shooters.