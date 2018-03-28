Wrestling Federation of India creates new policy to deter dope cheats

Fed up with paying penalties for dope offenders, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has come up with a new policy to deter dope cheats.

According to WFI secretary Vinod Tomar, the national federation has to pay a fine to United World Wrestling (UWW), the world governing body in wrestling, for any anti-doping violation in an international meet.

“For each positive test we paid R 15 lakh approximately to the world body. Since the wrestlers didn’t pay, the federation had to bear the burden for no fault its own. So now we have a policy in place. If any wrestler doesn’t pay fine after testing positive, he will face life ban,” he said.

“But in case, they agree to pay later we will allow them to compete after they serve their normal ban period.”

Those failing dope test in domestic competitions will pay a fine of R 5 lakh in addition to the punishment imposed by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA).

“It was decided during the annual general body meeting held last year that the rule will be applicable from 2018 season,” he added.

Recently, two upcoming international grapplers--- Jiten and Manish— tested positive and the WFI has asked them to shell out the money or risk facing life ban.

Jiten, who is freestyle champion in 69kg in 2016 Asian Cadet Wrestling Championship held in Chinese Taipei, tested positive for a banned drug. Similarly, Manish was culprit during the junior Asian championship held last year at Chinese Taipei. He participated in 50kg Greco Roman event.