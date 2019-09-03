WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin gets a ‘stunner’ from Women’s Champion Becky Lynch - WATCH VIDEO

other-sports

Stone Cold Steve Austin has done it all inside a WWE ring. The six-time World Champion was inducted into the 2009 Class of WWE Hall of Fame, after a legendary career. He won Intercontinental Championship twice, won the tag-team titles four times, became King of the Ring in 1996 and became the only person in the industry to have won the Royal Rumble thrice. But despite all his plaudits, the persona that is Stone Cold became famous because of his character, that led to him being regarded as the “Texas Rattle Snake”.

This is what he Stone Cold would do: he would enter the ring, enjoy a moment or two with another wrestler, call for a few rounds of beer and then drop the wrestler with a “stunner” before leaving. In a video which has gone viral on social media, the legendary wrestler, who has now retired, was seen re-enacting the entire scene one more time - only this time, he was on the receiving end of his own finisher.

Austin, who hosted WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in an episode of Straight Up Steve Austin, invited the female wrestler for a beer inside the ring. “You know, there’s one other question I’d like to ask you. Do you want to drink a beer with me?” he asked Lynch.

“Does The Man want to drink a beer with the Stone Cold Steve Austin? I’m, feeling a little thirsty, yeah. Yeah, I’ll have a beer with Stone Cold,” Lynch responded.

Stone Cold passed on a beer to Women’s Champion and both took a swig each from the can. Immediately afterwards Lynch dropped Stone Cold with a “Stunner” and said - “That’s what happens when The Man comes around.”

Even though it was a promotional stunt, a pro-wrestling fan can applaud how picture-perfect that ‘stunner’ was from Lynch. Perhaps, The Man Becky Lynch should include this as a finisher in her arsenal?

