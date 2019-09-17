WWE Raw Results: Devil’s Favourite Demon Kane meets The Fiend

other-sports

The Fiend had promised that he was coming after the WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and his intentions were made clear at Clash of Champions where he took out the ‘Architect’. However, his next move was something that was a mystery to the fans. WWE visited Knox County for this week’s Monday Night Raw. They used the fact that Glenn Jacobs was the mayor of the county and his presence was visible all throughout the show.

He even became the first mayor to be WWE 24/7 Champion as he pinned R-Truth. After all Glenn Jacobs is the Devil’s Favourite Demon (Kane) and there isn’t a chance WWE would miss the opportunity to have him in the 24/7 title scene.

But it was the other part of his appearance that was intriguing.

Seth Rollins was getting mercilessly beaten up by The OC, Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. And who came to his rescue? He doesn’t have a lot of friends in the WWE. So was it Roman Reigns? His only friend in the company, his Shield partner. Or will Becky Lynch turn up to save his fiancee? No. It was Kane of all people to rescue Rollins from the heels. Kane returned and took out all the wrestlers from the ring.

That was until….

The Fiend turned up. The lights went dark and there it was. Bray Wyatt was standing just behind the Devil’s Favourite Demon. The Fiend found his next target, Kane. He locked in the Mandible Claw on Kane and kept his hold until he passed out.

Wyatt then turned his attention towards Rollins, who looked mightily scared of The Fiend. Look at this video: -

WWE have unearthed gold in the form of The Fiend, who excites the audience with his appearances. He is the most popular superstar in the company right now and it looks he will be the man to beat the ‘Beast Slayer.’ Rollins should look out as his time as the top dog (ode to Roman) might be coming to an end. This is what made professional wrestling so popular around the world and Bray Wyatt is making people suspend their disbelief with his alter ego.

The Fiend is here and the WWE Universe is ready to let him in.

Here are all the results from this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw:-

• Bray Wyatt confronted Universal Champion Seth Rollins from the Firefly Fun House

• Braun Strowman crashed a Tag Team Champions Summit

• The O.C. def. Cedric Alexander & The Viking Raiders

• Baron Corbin def. Chad Gable to win the 2019 King of the Ring Tournament

•Ricochet def. Mike Kanellis

• Rusev def. Mike Kanellis

• Mayor Glenn Jacobs def. R-Truth to become the new 24/7 Champion; R-Truth reclaimed the title later in the day

• Rey Mysterio def. Cesaro

• SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley & Sasha Banks def. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

• Lacey Evans def. Dana Brooke

• Universal Champion Seth Rollins def. Raw Tag Team Champion Robert Roode via Disqualification

