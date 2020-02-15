WWE Smackdown Results: Hulk Hogan returns, gets interrupted by The Fiend

other-sports

WWE heavily advertised the return of Hulk Hogan this week on Smackdown. But no one knew why he was coming to the show. Hulk Hogan is reportedly working the upcoming Super Show Down event in Saudi Arabia - so will he be competing at the pay-per-view? Hogan appeared for an “interview via satellite” format with commentator Michael Cole, and it seemed like he wanted to talk about his former faction nWo, who will be entering the Hall of Fame this year, the night before Wrestlemania. But of course, when Hogan is involved, it cannot be just that, right?

Hogan started talking about the highly-anticipated fight between Goldberg and Bray Wyatt AKA The Fiend which will take place in Saudi Arabia this month, and he predicted Goldberg’s win in the match. But as soon as he did so, Wyatt interrupted with his Firefly Fun House buddies, in nWo style.

The Fiend issued a threat to the WWE legend and said that he will add Hogan to his growing list of victims. Hogan responded by saying that he’ll see us in Tampa for WrestleMania 36. Does that mean Hogan is not coming to Saudi Arabia, and will fight the Fiend at the Show of Shows - Wrestlemania? That is one developing stotyline.

Roman Reigns & Daniel Bryan def. The Miz & John Morrison; King Corbin attacked after the match

Roman Reigns teamed up with former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan to take on the tag-team of The Miz and John Morrison. The duo picked up an easy win, but King Corbin, who was barred from the ring, made an appearance. He bought a ticket and was watching the fight go down, and immediately after the result was declared, he seized the opportunity and attacked Bryan and Reigns from behing. Typical King Corbin style.

Dolph Ziggler ruined Otis and Mandy Rose’s Valentine’s Day date

Poor Otis! For months and months of building the budding romance between Mandy Rose and Heavy Machinery’s Otis, it was finally the time the duo go out for a date, on Valentine’s Day. But as soon as Otis reached the hotel, wearing a suit, and carrying a bouquet, pure gentleman style, he saw Ziggler sitting with Mandy and having a chat. Otis got upset, dropped his bunch of roses and left the restaurant.

Braun Strowman and Elias forcefully interrupted Sami Zayn’s protest concert

Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura, still upset with Braun Strowman winning the InterContinental Championship, launched a protest concert, in which they criticised the Monster Among Men and Elias. But their show was interrupted by the duo, who chase down them around the ring, and flattened their security guards.

Sheamus def. Shorty G & Apollo Crews

Sheamus continued to build momentum as he defeated Shorty G and his partner Apollo Crews in a handicap match. Is this Sheamus angle going somewhere? So far, it does not seem so.

SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley def. Carmella

Carmella came on Alexa Bliss’ chat show the ‘A moment of Bliss’ before she was attacked from behind by the SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. The two decided to compete in their title match immediately, in which, as expected, Bayley emerged victorious. Bayley, after the win, continued the beatdown on Carmella, before Naomi came out to the ring and paired up with Carmella to fight against the Smackdown Women’s Champion.