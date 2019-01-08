2 Bihar government school teachers suspended for allegedly working as reporters

Two government school teachers in Paharpur block of East Champaran district have been suspended for allegedly working as reporters for newspapers.

Paharpur block development officer (BDO) Aditya Narayan Dixit suspended Vedvrat Tiwari and Ajit Tiwari, teachers at Rajkiya Utkramit Madhya Vidhalya Goverdharnpur and Madan Singh High School Kamal Pipra, respectively, after they were found guilty of making a false declaration in affidavits.

"In the course of investigation of cases against them, both were found being honoured as journalists at public functions. Evidence was also found that they reported for vernacular dailies during local body elections in 2016 and hence they have been suspended,” Dixit said.

Last year, separate cases were lodged against the two teachers in public grievance redress court (Lok Shikayat Nivaran Niyalaya) in Muzaffarpur, prompting them to furnish affidavits.

When contacted, Ajit Tiwari said he would explain things to the school management. “I will seek justice,” he said.

