e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Patna / 2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack

2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack

Four Maoists were gunned down by the security personnel in an armed encounter in the district in July this year.

patna Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 10:19 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Bettiah
Severn electric detonators were recovered from the possession of the two arrested Maoists, said a police official.
Severn electric detonators were recovered from the possession of the two arrested Maoists, said a police official.(FIle Photo)
         

A joint team special task force (STF) of Bihar police arrested two hardcore Maoists from separate places from West Champaran district and seized explosives from their possession on Sunday, police said.

The arrested Maoists have been identified as Ramakant Rai, 58, and Basanti Oraon, 55. Police officials say the arrests were made after intelligence inputs of the ultras plotting to execute something ‘major’.

“We had information that they were planning to execute some major Naxalite activities on December 13 to avenge the July incident,” said Dhamendra Jha, assistant superintendent of police (Operation), Bagaha.

4 Maoists were gunned down by the security personnel in an armed encounter in July this year.

“But on the basis of the tip off, we arrested the two Maoists and seized seven electric detonators from their possession, four of them from Basanti Oraon and remaining from Ramakant,” Jha said.

On July 10 this year, security personnel had gunned down four hardcore Maoists at Charpaniya Done area and seized Maoist literature and a diary from the spot, containing details about the cadres spread across the villages in and around Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) area.

Also Read: CoBRA deputy commandant wounded in Bastar IED blast dies

“Both Basanti and Ramakant are actively involved in spreading the insurgent movement and were assigned the task of making new recruitments in the VTR area by the ultra left organisation. Some other members have also been identified,” said Jha.

Police have lodged a case against the duo under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Also Read: Two Maoists killed in Odisha encounter

In August 2018, armed Maoists raided a village and gunned down a former village headman near Bherihari village under Valmikinagar police station of West Champaran.

On September 30, 2016, Maoists had injured forest employees in an attack on Manor anti-poaching camp in VTR’s Ganouli area.

tags
top news
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
PM Modi to lay foundation stones for several projects in Gujarat’s Kutch today
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
Mercury dips to 4.1°C in Delhi; minimum temperatures to drop in most of NW India
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
UK foreign secretary to hold talks with foreign minister Jaishankar today
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
‘Democracy prevailed’: Joe Biden after electoral college affirms his victory
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

patna news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In