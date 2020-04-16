Covid-19 spreads to Buxar, Vaishali; Bihar tally up to 80

patna

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:28 IST

Coronavirus spread its tentacles to Vaishali and Buxar, covering 13 of Bihar’s 38 districts, after 10 new cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

The cases included six of a family from Munger who tested positive on Wednesday, two from Buxar and one each from Patna and Vaishali, pushing the state tally up to 80 as the government Thursday launched a massive door-to-door active screening exercise, targeting over 4 lakh households in four endemic districts of Siwan, Begusarai, Nawada and Nalanda.

The active screening exercise would also cover nearly 8,000 villages/wards of international travellers who returned to the state last month. Nearly 22,000 international travellers came to the state between March 1 and 23, as per data from the Bureau of Immigration.

“Bihar reported its oldest Covid-19 patient, when a 67-year-old from Buxar tested positive on Thursday. Another 35-year-old, also from Buxar, both having travel history of Asansol in West Bengal, also tested positive for the virus,” said Sanjay Kumar, Bihar’s principal secretary, health.

Patna, which did not have any active case, after five patients were discharged from hospitals on recovery, reported a positive case Wednesday when a 60 year old male came in contact with a positive patient from Dubai.

A 37-year-old patient from Vaishali, found positive for the virus and undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Patna, was reported to be critical.

“The patient was brought to us in an unconscious condition late on April 14 with typhoid fever and respiratory difficulty. He tested positive for the virus the next day. He is critical and has been put on ventilator support,” said Dr Neeraj Aggarwal, dean of AIIMS-Patna and nodal officer for Covid-19.

“The contact tracing of the patient from Vaishali, with neurological condition, is yet to be established,,” said a health official.

“He did not go anywhere during the last three months. We believe he may have contracted the infection from any of the two health facilities he visited before reaching AIIMS or the Max Life Diagnostics at Kankerbagh he went for tests or the collection agent of Sona Diagnostics at Mithapur who went to take his blood sample,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi had sealed the Central Hospital at Khusrupur, Popular Hospital on New Bypass Road where the Covid-19 patient from Vaishali had initially gone before being taken to the AIIMS.

“We have directed the civil surgeon and the Patna Municipal Corporation to undertake door-to-door active screening and sanitisation of the 3 km area within the radius of the two facilities, while also putting an embargo on admission of new patients at the two hospitals,” said Ravi.

Sixty-seven people at the health facilities who came in contact with the Covid-19 patient from Vaishali had been identified and efforts were on to collect their nasopharyngeal samples and put them into facility quarantine. Besides, samples of six other patients had also been taken for test.

Of the 74 cases, Siwan accounted for 29, Munger (14), Begusari, (8), Patna, Nalanda (6 each), Gaya (5), Gopalganj, Nawada (3 each), Buxar (2), Saran, Lakhisarai, Bhagalpur and Vaishali (1 each).

The state has 42 active cases after 37 patients had recovered and one death on March 21.