After Bihar police jailed in-laws for her murder, woman found alive

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 14:41 IST

In another instance of a botched-up investigation by Bihar police, a woman, whose in-laws were arrested for her alleged murder over dowry, was found alive in Muzaffarpur. Police had earlier claimed that her in-laws had dumped her body in river Dabra after killing her.

In May 2019, a married woman named Sweety Kumari, along with her younger son Pawan (7), had gone missing from her house in a village under the Bheldi police station area of Saran district. Two days later, body of an unidentified woman was found near the banks of Dabra river in the area, following which, a case was lodged against unknown persons on May 17.

Following a news report on the unidentified body washing ashore, Sweety’s father, a resident of Parsa police station area, identified the body as of his missing daughter’s and registered a fresh complaint at Bheldi police station, accusing five persons of her murder, said Marhaurua sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Indrajit Baitha.

After three months of investigations, the police arrested three persons including a woman, claiming that the trio had confessed to Sweety’s murder. The police also produced their confessional statement before the court; following which, the trio was sent to jail.

However, the Police was left embarrassed when the ‘murdered’ woman was found alive at Muzaffarpur, following a complaint by those accused of killing her.

The woman and her son have been brought to Saran and an investigation into the entire episode has begun. The woman will soon be presented in the court, and her statement will be recorded, said Baitha.

The woman was married in 2008 to a man, Manbodh, who is said to be mentally unstable.

As per preliminary investigation, the woman had left for Mumbai with someone before returning to Muzaffarpur recently. Senior police officers said that the murder charge against the five accused will now be dropped.