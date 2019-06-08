Better options of flights from Lucknow to metros now

Airlines have added six daily flights over the past one week that had been discontinued due to operational reasons. The flights have provided Patnaites more flying options to Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, while restoring air service to Lucknow.

Spicejet added four flights while Indigo resumed its morning and evening flights to Lucknow that had been temporarily discontinued.

Indigo’s morning flight (6E 6359) on Kolkata-patna-lucknow sector would reach here at 9.35am and leave at 10.05am. Its evening flight (6E 6633/114) on the same sector would reach here at 7.45pm and leave for Lucknow at 8.15pm.

Spicejet had introduced its Kolkata-patna-mumbai flight (SG 6425), which would arrive here at 7.10am and depart at 7.40am. The same flight (SG 6426) would return on the same route, arriving here from Mumbai at 7.10pm and leaving for Kolkata at 7.40pm.

Spicejet had also introduced two flights on the Delhi-patnadelhi sector. While SG 8144/8155 would arrive here at 7.55pm and leave at 8.25pm, SG 8480/8481 would reach here at 9.20pm and leave at 9.50pm.

With these flights, the number of daily scheduled flights operating to Patna had gone up to 45.

The Indigo would resume its Kolkata-patna-kolkata flight (6E 6633/114) from August 1. This flight would arrive here at 10.10pm and leave at 10.40pm.

