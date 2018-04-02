 Bihar communal violence: Another BJP leader surrenders | patna | Hindustan Times
Apr 02, 2018-Monday
Bihar communal violence: Another BJP leader surrenders

Anil Singh was a key accused in inciting communal violence during Ram Navami processions in Aurangabad district. He surrendered on Monday, two days after he escaped from police custody.

patna Updated: Apr 02, 2018 12:57 IST
Anil Singh (centre), who is also associated with the Hindu Seva Samiti, was sent to 14 days judicial custody.
Anil Singh (centre), who is also associated with the Hindu Seva Samiti, was sent to 14 days judicial custody.(ANI/Twitter)

BJP leader Anil Singh, the key accused in inciting communal violence in Bihar’s Aurangabad district, surrendered on Monday, two days after he escaped from police custody, authorities said.

Soon after he surrendered, Singh was sent to 14 days judicial custody, Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Satya Prakash Singh said.

Singh, who is also associated with the Hindu Seva Samiti, is said to have played a key role in inciting violence in Aurangabad during a Ram Navami procession late last month.

On Saturday night, Union minister Ashwini Choubey’s son Arijit Shashwat, accused of inciting violence in Bhagalpur district, surrendered. Shashwat was sent to 14 days judicial custody on Sunday but he will approach the Patna High Court on Monday for bail.

Bihar’s Aurangabad, Nawada, Samastipur, Munger, Bhagalpur and Nalanda disticts have witnessed communal tension in the last 10 days. Additional security forces have been deployed in the affected towns.

Opposition parties have slammed chief minister Nitish Kumar for what they called his “failure to handle the situation”.

